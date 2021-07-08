Dog dies after being dragged by vehicle in Ross County

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A dog has died after suffering injuries by being dragged by a vehicle for at least a mile, according to the Ross County Humane Society.

The humane society said it received a call Tuesday night regarding a case of a 1 to 2-year old mixed breed female dog who had severe injuries to her abdomen, toes, paw pads, head, and face.

The dog, who was named Blake by her rescuers, was taken to the North Fork Animal Clinic to be stabilized, but was then transferred to the Ohio State University Veterinary Clinic for further evaluation and treatment.

The humane society said Blake died Wednesday, posting she passed peacefully.

The Ross County Sheriff’s Office and the county dog warden are investigating the matter.

