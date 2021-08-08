Dog days of summer continue with hot and humid conditions

Early this morning there is some patchy fog in parts of the Miami Valley. Otherwise partly sunny skies are in the forecast for today along with hot and humid conditions. Heat indices should be in the low 90s during the peak heating hours of the day.
TODAY: Hot and humid. Partly sunny. High 90
TONIGHT: Warm and muggy. Low 70
MONDAY: Hot and humid. Scattered showers and storms.
The heat and humidity continue for most of the week ahead. Daily chances of showers and storms are in the forecast as well. We get relief from the heat and humidity on Friday when a cold front scours out the atmosphere and brings in a drier air mass and cooler temperatures.