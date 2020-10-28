Dodgers star and former Dayton Dragon pulled from World Series after testing positive for COVID-19

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to win the baseball World Series in Game 6 Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Former Dayton Dragon Justin Turner was removed from the Dodgers’ World Series-clinching victory after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The third baseman was replaced on defense in the eighth inning as Los Angeles celebrated its first championship since 1988. Dodgers players and coaches wore face masks during the celebration. There was no dogpile on the infield that’s typical of such celebrations, although there were still hugs and high fives.

“We learned during the game Justin tested positive and he was immediately isolated to prevent spread,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said after presenting Los Angeles with the championship trophy.

Turner took to Twitter, saying he felt great and had no symptoms when he tested positive.

“Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine. Can’t believe I couldn’t be out there to celebrate with my guys! So proud of this team & unbelievably happy for the City of LA,” he added.

Turner wore a mask and did celebrate on the field after the victory with his teammates, who were also wearing masks.

The Los Angeles Dodgers won their first World Series championship since 1988, taking advantage of a hotly debated Tampa Bay move to beat the Rays 3-1 in Game 6.

The Dodgers posted the best record in the majors during this pandemic-shortened season, then rallied in the final game to claim a most elusive crown.

Tampa Bay starter Blake Snell struck out nine and seemed to be in complete control with a 1-0 lead when manager Kevin Cash pulled him with one out and a runner on first in the sixth inning. The Dodgers pounced quickly, and Mookie Betts soon dashed home from third base on Corey Seager’s infield grounder for a 2-1 edge.

Betts added a solo home run in the eighth.

Manager Dave Roberts and the Dodgers lost the World Series in 2017 and ’18 before winning this title at a neutral site, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.