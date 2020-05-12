Doctors urge caution during retail reopening

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — After many weeks of being shut down, most Ohio retail businesses are now getting back up and running again. As a result, public health is continuing to stress safety while shopping.

“We expect that we’ll have more cases simply because the virus is still out there and people are going to intermix more and as that happens there’s going to be a higher chance of transmission,” said Dr. Michael Dohan, Medical Director for Dayton-Montgomery County Public Health.

Health officials say just because you can shop doesn’t mean you should, but if shopping is essential you should wear a mask that can protect you from asymptomatic shoppers. Dr. Dohan also recommends shopping alone whenever possible.

“Maybe just send mom or maybe just send dad and have the other one watch the kids. If you want to take them out maybe have them sit out in the car. But by in large we would think it’s going to be safer if you just stick to one person going to get the task done as opposed to a mini congregation of people going out,” he said.