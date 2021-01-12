Doctors advise vaccinated long-term care residents to approach family visits with caution

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –Many seniors and residents in Ohio’s long-term care facilities have received one or both doses of the covid-19 vaccine, which means they’re one step closer to normal life. But local doctors say we should still use caution when visiting loved ones.

More than eight million covid-19 vaccine doses have been given so far in the United States. Tammye Corey and Darrell Holt, are residents at Wright Rehab and Nursing who received their first dose on January 5.

“I’m happy I can start to build that immunity so that I can go see my family or have them come to see me,” Corey said.

“I just want to get out and go visit my dad because he just turned 101-years-old last month. And you know, I don’t know, between now and next year, I don’t have no idea how long he’s going to live,” said Holt.

Doctors say you’ll be 95 percent immune to the virus within 10-12 days after the second dose. After your first dose, however, you’re expected to maintain the same precautions you’ve been taking through the pandemic.

Dr. Patrick Lytle, Vice-President of clinical outcomes for Kettering Health Network said, “I think we still need to practice safety precautions, still practice social distancing and wearing masks.”

He said once you reach immunity the risk of transmitting the virus to a family member is much lower but it’s still a risk. He recommends safe visits with family until all are 10-12 days past the second dose.