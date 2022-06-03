KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The Kettering City Council submitted a letter Friday urging Gov. Mike DeWine to veto House Bill 99.

In the letter, Kettering Mayor Peggy Lehner referenced the 2019 Dayton Oregon District mass shooting and DeWine’s pledge to do something to prevent future gun violence following the tragedy.

House Bill 99 would allow schools to choose whether staff can be armed within a school safety zone. It would also lessen the training requirements. The current training requirements, according to the the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Thomas Hall, District 53, are around 750 hours.

House Bill 99 would change that to 20 hours of training. The bill says an employee must complete concealed carry weapon training.

To get a concealed carry license, applicants had to get a background check from their local sheriff’s department, complete 8 hours of training with 2 hours of live training and complete an exam that included an in-person physical demonstration of competency on handgun usage and rules for safe handling and storage of a handgun.

However, Ohio will no longer require CCW training as of June 13. House Bill 99 would also require a school board to notify the public if they allow staff to be armed.

“Before we resort to arming our teachers, should we not, at the very least, live up to the promise of universal background checks and civil protection orders to keep weapons out of the hands of the mentally ill?” Lehner asked in the letter.

Lehner stated that DeWine’s promise to do something is now falling into the hands of minimally-prepared educators.

The Dayton City Council has also called on the governor and state lawmakers to pass stronger gun regulations.

“Until those lawmakers begin to understand what it may be like to lose a family member, to lose a child, to lose a friend, maybe nothing’s going to happen, but we can’t stop trying here,” Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. said.

In their June 1 letter, the commissioners spoke out against the “stand your ground” law signed last year and the “constitutional carry” law that goes into effect on June 13.

“We feel helpless because the power that we have to save our residents, to serve our residents, has been taken away from us systematically over the years and that’s not right,” Joseph said. “And in this case, we have a governor who said he would help us, said publicly that he would help us, said privately that he would help us, and he has not.”

Joseph said the city has had to get creative on their own to prevent gun violence through education and working with community partners to try to reduce the violence in Dayton.