Diverse group of pastors marches through Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A diverse group of Springfield pastors held its first-ever prayer march Sunday to call attention to racial profiling and the unequal treatment of minorities under the law. 

They call themselves the Simunye Group. Simunye means “we are one” in the Zulu language. The six-mile march began on the south side of the city at Southgate Baptist Church and ended on the north side at Cornerstone Baptist Church. 

The group made stops along the way to pray, sing, and to share inspirational messages of peace, justice, and unity. 

