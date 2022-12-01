Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new market is opening in the Oregon District, and it held its soft launch today.

It’s called District Market, and it’s the latest venture from Dayton businesswoman Tae Winston.

When it fully opens in January 2023, District Market will feature six food vendors and seven shelves stocked by local retailers. It will service a space for start-up businesses to get their beginnings in a brick-and-mortar store.

Winston said her work is all about supporting and guiding local entrepreneurs.

“I love to see people start from the bottom and build their way up,” Winston said. “My goal is just to put people out there and give them that confidence to keep going.”

Local food startups will be able to move into District Market for six months at a time as they launch their business.