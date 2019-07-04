Disney casts Ariel for upcoming Little Mermaid live action remake

(CNN) — Disney has found it’s next Ariel.

Singer Halle Bailey has been cast in the upcoming live action remake of “The Little Mermaid.”

Bailey is half of the musical duo “Chloe X Halle.”

She called the role “a dream come true” on Twitter.

The remake of Disney’s 1989 animated hit will feature songs from the original movie, as well as new songs from Alan Menken and “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

ABC News reports Rob Marshall, who directed “Mary Poppins Returns” will direct the project.

Filming is expected to begin in 2020.

