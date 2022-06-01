MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Discount Drug Mart, Inc. is currently hiring 500 employees throughout all 77 stores statewide.

Job openings include full-time and part-time cashiers, clerks, pharmacy technicians as well as positions at the Health Solutions Division in Avon Lake.

Discount Drug Mart is also looking for retail management positions and is now offering a $2,000 sign on bonus for those positions. Job openings include permanent and temporary positions.

For more information on applying for open positions, go to discount-drugmart.com/careers, text “APPLY” to 45443, or you can apply in person at any Discount Drug Mart location.