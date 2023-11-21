DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Amidst the chaos at Walmart in Beavercreek on Monday a local activist and CEO was there to lend support to victims.

After learning about the shooting on Nov. 20 in Greene County, Dion Green made his way to the scene.

Green travels the country attending events and supporting communities impacted by violence. The events at Walmart presented a new opportunity for him: being live at the event rather than visiting days after the shooting.

After praying for strength, Green approached the scene.

“I seen employees circled up, and I just went to them and gave them a hug, and just told them I love them and they’re not alone,” said Green. “People need to know, who have experienced these situations, that they are not alone.”

Green is the CEO of the Fudge Foundation, an organization formed after his father was killed during the Oregon District mass shooting in 2019. His father, Derrick Fudge, was one of eight victims killed that night.

After the Oregon District shooting, Green became a powerful and passionate activist for victims.

“Survivors are very key to when these things happen, to be there, to help them build connections for them to move forward,” said Dion.

The Fudge Foundation aims to help individuals who are impacted — directly or indirectly — by mass shootings, violence, human trafficking, domestic abuse and other forms of trauma.

Green says it’s important to continue to show up for victims whose grief may pop up days — if not months — after the traumatic event occurs.

Green’s organization hosts a support group via Zoom every Thursday from 7:30-8:30 p.m. The next meeting is set for Thursday, Nov. 23, despite the day being the Thanksgiving holiday.