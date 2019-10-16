Dick’s Sporting Goods holding hiring event

Breaking News
Dick's Sporting Goods_300675

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dick’s Sporting Goods is looking for new employees and will hold a hiring event Wednesday in the Miami Valley.

The sporting goods store is looking to hire 125 seasonal employees during its ‘National Signing Day’ on Wednesday in the Dayton area.

Locations where the event will be held include Beavercreek, Huber Heights, and Miamisburg.

