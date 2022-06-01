COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Seventy-five Ohio meat processors will receive grants totaling approximately $15 million to help them expand capacity and meet the growing demand for meat processing services.

The awards are the second round of funding offered through the Ohio Meat Processing Grant Program, according to a June 1 release.

Governor DeWine and Lt. Governor Husted, in partnership with the Ohio General Assembly, increased the amount of funding available through this program from $10 million to $25 million in April after the need for grants far exceeded the initial funding amount.

The DeWine-Husted Administration prioritized the creation of the Ohio Meat Processing Grant Program in the state’s 2022-2023 operating budget, which was passed by the Ohio General Assembly last year.

Grant funding will be used to implement processing efficiencies, expand or construct facilities at existing sites, assist in training and certification and improve harvest services.

Each company will receive a grant of up to $250,000, with half of the funds disbursed before projects are started and the other half awarded after the companies show that the initial funds were spent on eligible costs.