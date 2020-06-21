COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine has ordered all US and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff to honor the life and service Sgt. Wolfgang Kyle Weninger.
Weninger, 28, was a special operations Marine from Ohio who died Tuesday at Ft. Benning in Georgia. He was completing his final days of a three-week program for paratroopers at the U.S. Army Airborne School.
At this time, the military has not provided details about the circumstances of his death.
The governor asks that flags remain lowered until sunset of the day of his funeral.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Stay healthy this Father’s Day by avoiding these recalled foods
- DeWine orders flags be lowered to honor Sgt. Weninger
- 1 man dead, 11 people wounded in Minneapolis shooting
- Owner of Eskimo Pie to change its ‘derogatory’ name
- Dayton Human Relations Council to host community dialogues over Zoom