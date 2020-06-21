DeWine orders flags be lowered to honor Sgt. Weninger

This photo provided by his family shows Sgt. Wolfgang “Wolf” K. Weninger with his girlfriend, Shannon Riggins, at the Marine Corps ball in 2019 near Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. On Friday, June 19, 2020, Weninger, 28, was set to graduate from the U.S. Army Airborne School at Ft. Benning, Ga., where he went to learn how to become a paratrooper. On Tuesday, June 16, he was killed during a training jump. (Family photo via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine has ordered all US and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff to honor the life and service Sgt. Wolfgang Kyle Weninger.

Weninger, 28, was a special operations Marine from Ohio who died Tuesday at Ft. Benning in Georgia. He was completing his final days of a three-week program for paratroopers at the U.S. Army Airborne School.

At this time, the military has not provided details about the circumstances of his death.

The governor asks that flags remain lowered until sunset of the day of his funeral.