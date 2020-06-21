DeWine orders flags be lowered to honor Sgt. Weninger

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This photo provided by his family shows Sgt. Wolfgang “Wolf” K. Weninger with his girlfriend, Shannon Riggins, at the Marine Corps ball in 2019 near Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. On Friday, June 19, 2020, Weninger, 28, was set to graduate from the U.S. Army Airborne School at Ft. Benning, Ga., where he went to learn how to become a paratrooper. On Tuesday, June 16, he was killed during a training jump. (Family photo via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine has ordered all US and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff to honor the life and service Sgt. Wolfgang Kyle Weninger.

Weninger, 28, was a special operations Marine from Ohio who died Tuesday at Ft. Benning in Georgia. He was completing his final days of a three-week program for paratroopers at the U.S. Army Airborne School.

At this time, the military has not provided details about the circumstances of his death.

The governor asks that flags remain lowered until sunset of the day of his funeral.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS