COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is weighing in on the next steps when it comes to finding a new president for the Ohio State University after President Dr. Kristina Johnson announced Monday night that she will resign.

DeWine said no matter where you live in the state, Ohio State University impacts all Ohioans.

“President Johnson and I have had a very good working relationship since she became president of the Ohio State University,” he said. “You know, we worked on a number of things that benefit not just Ohio State but benefit the entire state; an example would be the education and job training component in regard to Intel coming in. Ohio State is a major player in that.”

With Johnson stepping down, DeWine said the university needs to move forward.

“I think we need to look to the future and the future is that the Board of Trustees has to do the most important thing any board does and that is to pick a president,” he said.

The governor is charged with appointing members on the Ohio State University Board of Trustees. During his first term in office, he appointed nine members of the current board.

NBC4 reached out to several board members since Johnson’s announcement but has not heard back.

DeWine said whoever becomes the 17th president of the university will hold an extremely important role: leading OSU research efforts and providing a quality education for tens of thousands of students.

“I don’t have a candidate, but I think it needs to be someone who understands the importance of Ohio state — the importance of Ohio State — the importance of State to all 88 counties,” he said. “No matter where you live in the state of Ohio, whether you’ve had a child go to Ohio State or whether you’ve been to Ohio State, it doesn’t matter, Ohio State has a major impact on the state.”

A search for Johnson’s replacement is expected to start in early 2023. She will officially leave the position at the end of the academic year, in May 2023.