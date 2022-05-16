COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor DeWine has issued a reprieve to death-row prisoner Kareem Jackson, calling off his scheduled September 15, 2022 execution and setting a new December 10, 2025 execution date.

Forty-eight-year-old Jackson is convicted of the murders of Antonio Hunter and Terrance Walker in Columbus, Ohio on March 25, 1997. Jackson has spent the last 25 years on death row in Ohio.

The execution was postponed due to Ohio’s ongoing challenges in obtaining lethal injection drugs.

According to a release, “Governor DeWine is issuing this reprieve due to ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (DRC), pursuant to DRC protocol, without endangering other Ohioans.”

This is the fourth time Governor DeWine has issued a reprieve of Jackson’s execution and the eighth reprieve of an Ohio execution scheduled for 2022, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

On March 7, 2019, DeWine halted Jackson’s execution, then scheduled for July 10, 2019, and rescheduled it for January 16, 2020. He issued a second reprieve on October 30, 2019, rescheduling Jackson’s execution for September 16, 2020. That execution was halted on June 5, 2020 and rescheduled for September 15, 2022.

On Friday, DeWine rescheduled the execution by more than three years.