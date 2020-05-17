DeWine gives virtual commencement speech for Miami University graduation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine delivered a prerecorded commencement speech for the graduating class of Miami University.

DeWine was originally scheduled to be the speaker for Saturday’s in-person ceremony in Oxford, but it was canceled due to the pandemic.

During his address, DeWine said, “We will come out of this. We will be stronger. Our scientists and our business people — and among them now many of today’s graduates — will be the ones to find new treatments and a vaccine and innovative and creative economic solutions.”

Governor DeWine and his wife, First Lady Fran DeWine, are both graduates of Miami University. This year three of their grandsons are members of the Miami class of 2020.

In addition to their grandsons, four of the DeWines’ children and a son-in-law are Miami graduates. Next fall, the DeWines’ granddaughter and grandson will be attending Miami.