DeWine: FEMA approves assistance in tornado recovery

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – FEMA has approved assistance to help in recovery efforts following the Memorial Day tornado outbreak, according to a series of tweets by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

FEMA approved individual assistance (assistance to individuals and households) for the following counties: Auglaize, Darke, Greene, Hocking, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Muskingum, Perry, and Pickaway Counties.

FEMA also approved Hazard Mitigation Grant assistance for all areas in the State of Ohio.

Gov. DeWine thanked President Donald Trump and Senators Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown for their efforts in securing the assistance.

Both Sen. Portman and Sen. Brown released statements following the announce of FEMA’s approval of assistance.

“As communities across Ohio continue working to recover from the devastation left behind by last month’s tornadoes, Sen. Portman and I will continue working with FEMA and the state of Ohio to make sure these critical resources get to Ohioans quickly. Having seen the damage up close and talked to the families in need, Sen. Portman and I know how important these federal resources are to Ohio.” Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH)

“I want to thank FEMA and the Trump administration for swiftly approving this much needed emergency declaration,” Portman said. “After the tornadoes touched down, I toured some of the damage firsthand and met with first responders and families who are impacted by this tragedy. The damage is unbelievable. I will continue to work with Governor DeWine, Senator Brown and the administration to ensure our communities get the assistance they need.” Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH)

Congressman Mike Turner also released a statement.

“Our community suffered devastating damage from the Memorial Day tornadoes and immediately sprung into action, with neighbors helping neighbors and local officials coming together. I hosted top House Republican Kevin McCarthy in Dayton two days after the tornadoes to advance our case for disaster area designation. We toured damage and saw firsthand the kind of federal assistance our community is going to require to rebuild. I also joined with our Senators in sending a letter last week to the President formally requesting a major disaster declaration. I am heartened to see the President follow through on his commitment to Governor DeWine and the people of Ohio.” Rep. Mike Turner (OH-10)

