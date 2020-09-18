Dewine encourages Trump to establish Space Command HQ in Dayton-area

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike Dewine has penned a letter to President Trump, encouraging him to establish the U.S. Space Command Headquarters in the Dayton region.

Dewine cites Ohio’s strong aviation history, as well as resources like the Air Force Research Laboratory, the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, the Air Force Institute of Technology, and the Air Force Material Command.

Other nearby highlights were the NASA Glenn Research Center and the NASA Plum Brook Station in Cleveland, as well as Battelle Memorial Institute in Columbus.

“Ohio possesses a strong track record in populating science-rich jobs with a superior workforce,” said Dewine. “I also recommend that Secretary Esper strongly consider the consolidation of space intelligence activities at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the establishment of the Space Development Agency’s mission in Ohio, thereby taking advantage of our Air Force research, intelligence and acquisition expertise, and our NASA Glenn facilities in Cleveland and Plum Brook.”

Dewine opens the letter saying he is proud that Ohio is the birthplace, home, and future of aerospace and concludes the buckeye state is fully committed to being a key partner in the national aerospace mission.

"Ohio led this nation into the "air age" of the early 20th Century, and we have every desire to lead

us into the "aerospace age" of the 21st Century! Thank you for your consideration, and we look

forward to working with you in pursing this goal," he said.

