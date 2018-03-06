Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month at URS

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) - A dishwasher started the fire in a New Carlisle family's home. Right now officials believe the home is a total loss. The family says they are thankful that their teenage son, who was still in the house was able to escape with no injuries.

"W're just so blessed and so thankful that he's safe, he got out he called 9-1-1," said Melissa Rhodes.