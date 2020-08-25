Developing thunderstorms bring high wind threat to the Miami Valley

Thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts are possible this afternoon.

Right now, we are watching a cluster of storms over Lake Michigan. This energy will move into a ripe environment over the Miami Valley this afternoon.

The temperature at 11 a.m. was already 85 degrees in Dayton. The dew point is 73. These conditions will quickly fuel any storms that come into the area.

Additionally, there is a boundary that has developed from Indianapolis to Springboro where thunderstorms may develop this afternoon.

Overall, you can expect very scattered thunderstorms with the potential for damaging wind gusts between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. tonight. Storms will diminish as the sun goes down. Localized flooding is also possible, especially if more than one thunderstorm tracks over the same area.