DEVELOPING: Fatal crash on I-70 shuts down traffic in both directions

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has died in a fiery car crash on I-70. 

Ohio State Police confirms it happened just after 9 p.m. outside Brookville, just east of Arlington Road. Regional dispatch says one car was involved and a person was trapped inside, OSP now confirms that person has died. 

Traffic was still shut down in both directions an hour after the crash. Our 2 News crew is on the scene gathering more information. 

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS