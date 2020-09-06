DEVELOPING: Fatal crash on I-70 shuts down traffic in both directions

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has died in a fiery car crash on I-70.

Ohio State Police confirms it happened just after 9 p.m. outside Brookville, just east of Arlington Road. Regional dispatch says one car was involved and a person was trapped inside, OSP now confirms that person has died.

Traffic was still shut down in both directions an hour after the crash. Our 2 News crew is on the scene gathering more information.