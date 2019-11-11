Springboro business designs shirt to benefit family of fallen detective

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Springboro-based screen printing company, 937 Ink, hand prints all their shirts.

“They’re all made here in Springboro, in our little shop on Main Street. We’re locally owned and operated,” said Cassie Goot, Director of Sale and Marketing for 937 Ink.

The company designs a featured T-shirt every month. For November, Goot said she wanted to honor Dayton Detective Jorge Del Rio.

“This obviously wasn’t our original plan to do. We actually were looking at an Ohio State tee or something and then all of this started to unfold,” Goot said.

Goot said the shooting death of Detective Del Rio made the last week tough on the first-responder community. She herself is an EMT often working with police officers.

“It’s always in the back of your mind that it can happen at any time and when it hits close to home it’s a little harder,” she said.

Goot said 937 Ink contacted the Dayton Police Department for their input.

“Ultimately we decided to go ahead and put his badge number on the blue line within the state of Ohio,” said Goot.

Like the rest of their designs, the shirts will be made in-house, by hand. All money raised will go towards the Fraternal Order of Police fund set up to benefit Detective Del Rio’s family.

“It near and dear to us so we just wanted to pay tribute to him and his family and also everyone else who’s mourning the loss,” Goot said.

Click here to order your shirt.

