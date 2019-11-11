Public visitation for Det. Del Rio underway at UD Arena

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public visitation for fallen Dayton Police Detective Jorge Del Rio is happening now until 9 pm at UD Arena.

Detective Del Rio was shot in the line of duty one week ago.

Monday, he was brought to UD Arena from his funeral home, escorted by a dozen police on motorcycles and a half dozen police vehicles.

Del Rio’s body will remain there overnight, protected by armed guards.

He was a 30-year veteran of the Dayton Police Department. Over the last week, 2 NEWS has heard countless stories about what set him apart.

“I worked with other jurisdictions and other policemen. They might be decent cops, but you didn’t build a friendship with them. It was strictly business. Jorge, you could actually gravitate to him. Nice guy, good guy to be around. He was just a no-nonsense guy. If you asked him a question, he was going to tell you the truth,” said Sgt. Kelly Hamilton with the Dayton Police Department.

The public will be allowed to pay their respects until 9 pm, as long as you are inside the building before visitation ends.

His funeral service will be held Tuesday from noon until 2 pm.

