Public visitation for Det. Del Rio underway at UD Arena

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public visitation for fallen Dayton Police Detective Jorge Del Rio is happening now until 9 pm at UD Arena.
Detective Del Rio was shot in the line of duty one week ago.
Monday, he was brought to UD Arena from his funeral home, escorted by a dozen police on motorcycles and a half dozen police vehicles.
Del Rio’s body will remain there overnight, protected by armed guards.
He was a 30-year veteran of the Dayton Police Department. Over the last week, 2 NEWS has heard countless stories about what set him apart.
“I worked with other jurisdictions and other policemen. They might be decent cops, but you didn’t build a friendship with them. It was strictly business. Jorge, you could actually gravitate to him. Nice guy, good guy to be around. He was just a no-nonsense guy. If you asked him a question, he was going to tell you the truth,” said Sgt. Kelly Hamilton with the Dayton Police Department.
The public will be allowed to pay their respects until 9 pm, as long as you are inside the building before visitation ends.
His funeral service will be held Tuesday from noon until 2 pm.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.