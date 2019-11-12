Closings
PHOTOS: Community mourns the loss of Det. Jorge Del Rio

Honoring Detective Del Rio

Community mourns loss of Del Rio

(WDTN Photo/B.J. Bethel)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A community in mourning came together Tuesday as funeral service were held for Detective Jorge Del Rio, who was shot in the line of duty November 4.

  • Law Enforcement Honors Det. Del Rio
    Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Memorial Car (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)
  • Law Enforcement Honors Det. Del Rio
    Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Memorial Car (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)
  • Law Enforcement Honors Det. Del Rio
    Cincinnati State Police (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)
  • Law Enforcement Honors Det. Del Rio
    Covington Police (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)
  • Law Enforcement Honors Det. Del Rio
    Law Enforcement Honors Det. Del Rio (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)
  • Law Enforcement Honors Det. Del Rio
    Clay Township (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)
  • Law Enforcement Honors Det. Del Rio
    Brookville Police (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)
  • Law Enforcement Honors Det. Del Rio
    Columbus Police (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)
  • Law Enforcement Honors Det. Del Rio
    West Jefferson Police (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)
  • Law Enforcement Honors Det. Del Rio
    Phillipsburg Police (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)
  • Law Enforcement Honors Det. Del Rio
    (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)
  • Law Enforcement Honors Det. Del Rio
    UD Arena (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)
  • Law Enforcement Honors Det. Del Rio
    Dayton Police (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)
  • Law Enforcement Honors Det. Del Rio
    Law Enforcement Honors Det. Del Rio (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)
  • Law Enforcement Honors Det. Del Rio
    Centerville Police (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)
  • Law Enforcement Honors Det. Del Rio
    Greenville Police (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)
  • Law Enforcement Honors Det. Del Rio
    Athens Police (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)
  • Law Enforcement Honors Det. Del Rio
    Union City Police (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)
  • Det. Del Rio procession1
    The Miami Valley community honors Det. Jorge Del Rio as a police procession carries him to a funeral home for a private service. (WDTN Photo/B.J. Bethel)
  • Det. Del Rio procession2
    The Miami Valley community honors Det. Jorge Del Rio as a police procession carries him to a funeral home for a private service. (WDTN Photo/B.J. Bethel)
  • Det. Del Rio procession3
    The Miami Valley community honors Det. Jorge Del Rio as a police procession carries him to a funeral home for a private service. (WDTN Photo/B.J. Bethel)
  • Det. Del Rio procession4
    The Miami Valley community honors Det. Jorge Del Rio as a police procession carries him to a funeral home for a private service. (WDTN Photo/B.J. Bethel)
  • Det. Del Rio procession6
    The Miami Valley community honors Det. Jorge Del Rio as a police procession carries him to a funeral home for a private service. (WDTN Photo/B.J. Bethel)
  • Det. Del Rio procession7
    The Miami Valley community honors Det. Jorge Del Rio as a police procession carries him to a funeral home for a private service. (WDTN Photo/B.J. Bethel)
  • Det. Del Rio procession8
    The Miami Valley community honors Det. Jorge Del Rio as a police procession carries him to a funeral home for a private service. (WDTN Photo/B.J. Bethel)
  • Det. Del Rio procession9
    The Miami Valley community honors Det. Jorge Del Rio as a police procession carries him to a funeral home for a private service. (WDTN Photo/B.J. Bethel)
  • Det. Del Rio procession10
    The Miami Valley community honors Det. Jorge Del Rio as a police procession carries him to a funeral home for a private service. (WDTN Photo/B.J. Bethel)
  • Det. Del Rio procession11
    The Miami Valley community honors Det. Jorge Del Rio as a police procession carries him to a funeral home for a private service. (WDTN Photo/B.J. Bethel)
  • Det. Del Rio procession12
    The Miami Valley community honors Det. Jorge Del Rio as a police procession carries him to a funeral home for a private service. (WDTN Photo/B.J. Bethel)
  • Det. Del Rio procession13
    The Miami Valley community honors Det. Jorge Del Rio as a police procession carries him to a funeral home for a private service. (WDTN Photo/B.J. Bethel)
  • Det. Del Rio procession15
    The Miami Valley community honors Det. Jorge Del Rio as a police procession carries him to a funeral home for a private service. (WDTN Photo/B.J. Bethel)
  • Det. Del Rio procession15
    The Miami Valley community honors Det. Jorge Del Rio as a police procession carries him to a funeral home for a private service. (WDTN Photo/B.J. Bethel)
  • Det. Del Rio procession16
    The Miami Valley community honors Det. Jorge Del Rio as a police procession carries him to a funeral home for a private service. (WDTN Photo/B.J. Bethel)
  • Det. Del Rio procession17
    The Miami Valley community honors Det. Jorge Del Rio as a police procession carries him to a funeral home for a private service. (WDTN Photo/B.J. Bethel)

Hundreds of law enforcement officers as well as local and state leaders attended a funeral service held at UD Arena.

A police procession after the service carried Del Rio to an area funeral home for a private service.

As he passed through the streets of the community he spent decades serving, Miami Valley residents lined the sidewalks to pay their respects to the fallen detective.

