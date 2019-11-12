PHOTOS: Community mourns the loss of Det. Jorge Del Rio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A community in mourning came together Tuesday as funeral service were held for Detective Jorge Del Rio, who was shot in the line of duty November 4.
Hundreds of law enforcement officers as well as local and state leaders attended a funeral service held at UD Arena.
A police procession after the service carried Del Rio to an area funeral home for a private service.
As he passed through the streets of the community he spent decades serving, Miami Valley residents lined the sidewalks to pay their respects to the fallen detective.
