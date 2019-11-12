PHOTOS: Community mourns the loss of Det. Jorge Del Rio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A community in mourning came together Tuesday as funeral service were held for Detective Jorge Del Rio, who was shot in the line of duty November 4.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Memorial Car (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Memorial Car (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)

Cincinnati State Police (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)

Covington Police (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)

Law Enforcement Honors Det. Del Rio (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)

Clay Township (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)

Brookville Police (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)

Columbus Police (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)

West Jefferson Police (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)

Phillipsburg Police (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)

(WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)

UD Arena (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)

Dayton Police (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)

Law Enforcement Honors Det. Del Rio (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)

Centerville Police (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)

Greenville Police (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)

Athens Police (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)

Union City Police (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)

The Miami Valley community honors Det. Jorge Del Rio as a police procession carries him to a funeral home for a private service. (WDTN Photo/B.J. Bethel)

The Miami Valley community honors Det. Jorge Del Rio as a police procession carries him to a funeral home for a private service. (WDTN Photo/B.J. Bethel)

The Miami Valley community honors Det. Jorge Del Rio as a police procession carries him to a funeral home for a private service. (WDTN Photo/B.J. Bethel)

The Miami Valley community honors Det. Jorge Del Rio as a police procession carries him to a funeral home for a private service. (WDTN Photo/B.J. Bethel)

The Miami Valley community honors Det. Jorge Del Rio as a police procession carries him to a funeral home for a private service. (WDTN Photo/B.J. Bethel)

The Miami Valley community honors Det. Jorge Del Rio as a police procession carries him to a funeral home for a private service. (WDTN Photo/B.J. Bethel)

The Miami Valley community honors Det. Jorge Del Rio as a police procession carries him to a funeral home for a private service. (WDTN Photo/B.J. Bethel)

The Miami Valley community honors Det. Jorge Del Rio as a police procession carries him to a funeral home for a private service. (WDTN Photo/B.J. Bethel)

The Miami Valley community honors Det. Jorge Del Rio as a police procession carries him to a funeral home for a private service. (WDTN Photo/B.J. Bethel)

The Miami Valley community honors Det. Jorge Del Rio as a police procession carries him to a funeral home for a private service. (WDTN Photo/B.J. Bethel)

The Miami Valley community honors Det. Jorge Del Rio as a police procession carries him to a funeral home for a private service. (WDTN Photo/B.J. Bethel)

The Miami Valley community honors Det. Jorge Del Rio as a police procession carries him to a funeral home for a private service. (WDTN Photo/B.J. Bethel)

The Miami Valley community honors Det. Jorge Del Rio as a police procession carries him to a funeral home for a private service. (WDTN Photo/B.J. Bethel)

The Miami Valley community honors Det. Jorge Del Rio as a police procession carries him to a funeral home for a private service. (WDTN Photo/B.J. Bethel)

The Miami Valley community honors Det. Jorge Del Rio as a police procession carries him to a funeral home for a private service. (WDTN Photo/B.J. Bethel)

The Miami Valley community honors Det. Jorge Del Rio as a police procession carries him to a funeral home for a private service. (WDTN Photo/B.J. Bethel)

Hundreds of law enforcement officers as well as local and state leaders attended a funeral service held at UD Arena.

A police procession after the service carried Del Rio to an area funeral home for a private service.

As he passed through the streets of the community he spent decades serving, Miami Valley residents lined the sidewalks to pay their respects to the fallen detective.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.