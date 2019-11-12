Law enforcement, community prepare to remember Det. Jorge Del Rio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Law enforcement and the community at large are preparing to say goodbye to Detective Jorge Del Rio Tuesday.

The funeral service is being held at University of Dayton Arena and is expected to run from noon to 2 pm. A procession of law enforcement vehicles will begin following the service.

The procession route is as follows:

From University of Dayton Arena, northbound on S. Edwin C Moses to W. Third Street

Eastbound on W. Third Street to Webster Street

Northbound on Webster Street to E. Monument Street

Eastbound on E. Monument Street to N. Keowee Street

Southbound on N. Keowee Street to E. Fifth Street

Westbound on E. Fifth Street to Wayne Avenue

Southbound on Wayne Avenue to Wyoming Street

Westbound on Wyoming Street to Brown Street

Southbound on Brown Street/Oakwood Avenue to Far Hills Avenue (Route 48)

Southbound onto Far Hills Avenue (Route 48)

Far Hills Avenue (Route 48) to Rahn Road where the procession will conclude

The 55-year-old detective died three days after being shot while working with a drug task force. He was a 30-year police veteran.

Dayton police Chief Richard Biehl says the task force recovered large amounts of fentanyl, cash and weapons. Three men charged in Del Rio’s death remain in federal detention without bond, pending a Nov. 19 hearing.

2 NEWS will broadcast the service live on WDTN. You can watch both the service and the procession live on WDTN.com.

