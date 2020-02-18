Breaking News
Kroger to donate building, funding following closure of Springfield store
Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now

Hockey game to benefit Del Rio family

Honoring Detective Del Rio

by:

Posted: / Updated:
2-18 Dayton Firefighters Hockey Club

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Firefighters Hockey Club will host a charity game in April to benefit the family of Detective Jorge Del Rio.

The Dayton Firefighters Hockey Club will host the Ft. Wayne Freeze on April 25 at the NRPRD Chiller located at 301 W. Main Street in Springfield. No tickets are needed to attend the game but donations will be accepted at the door. The game starts at 6 pm.

All proceeds from the game will go to the Dayton FOP Lodge 44 who will donate them to the family of Detective Jorge Del Rio. There will also be raffles at the event.

Det. Jorge Del Rio
Det. Jorge Del Rio

Del Rio was killed in November 2019 when the DEA and Dayton Police executed a search warrant at a Dayton home. After announcing themselves, officers entered the home and Del Rio started down the stairs to the basement. He immediately came under gunfire and was struck in the face multiple times.

READ MORE about Detective Jorge Del Rio here

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS