Hockey game to benefit Del Rio family

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Firefighters Hockey Club will host a charity game in April to benefit the family of Detective Jorge Del Rio.
The Dayton Firefighters Hockey Club will host the Ft. Wayne Freeze on April 25 at the NRPRD Chiller located at 301 W. Main Street in Springfield. No tickets are needed to attend the game but donations will be accepted at the door. The game starts at 6 pm.
All proceeds from the game will go to the Dayton FOP Lodge 44 who will donate them to the family of Detective Jorge Del Rio. There will also be raffles at the event.
Del Rio was killed in November 2019 when the DEA and Dayton Police executed a search warrant at a Dayton home. After announcing themselves, officers entered the home and Del Rio started down the stairs to the basement. He immediately came under gunfire and was struck in the face multiple times.
READ MORE about Detective Jorge Del Rio here
