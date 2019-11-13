Dispatcher delivers end of watch call for Detective Del Rio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Following Tuesday’s funeral, as is tradition, a Montgomery County dispatcher delivered Detective Jorge Del Rio’s final radio call.

Dispatcher Denise Steele said she has made these calls before for law enforcement officers heading off to retirement, but this was her first for one of the fallen.

“Detective Del Rio, we thank you for your examples of professionalism in your personal and work life, your integrity being beyond reproach, by you respecting your family, your friends, your fellow law enforcement professionals, and even those that meant to do harm to others, and your example of being fair in all your interactions with loved ones and with Lady Justice,” she announced.

During the call, Steele observed Del Rio’s end of watch with a moment of silence, noting his 30-year career with the Dayton Police Department including the last 18 years as a DEA Task Force officer.

She also said the citizens of Dayton, the state of Ohio, and the country are safer because of Del Rio and his work, adding that he would never be forgotten and that no one could fill his shoes.

And with that, she announced Detective Del Rio’s badge number 262 will remain his forever and won’t be assigned to anyone else.

Immediately following the end of watch call came the playing of Taps, a 21-gun salute, and a helicopter flyover.

