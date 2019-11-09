Det. Del Rio’s partner shares memories after 28 years of serving with him

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A rock star and a super hero with a laugh as infectious as his smile– those are just some of the words being used to describe Jorge Del Rio just a day after the devastating loss of the Dayton police detective.



Del Rio succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. Friday, his detective partner for almost 28 years began to share his memories of Del Rio, his appearance is being concealed for safety.

“Jorge had a great sense of humor,” his partner said. “He could take any situation and make it the best. He could make you laugh, and not only just laugh, but laughing to where you’re crying.”

Del Rio is survived by his wife, five daughters and three grandchildren with another on the way. His partner says Del Rio was well known for being a family man and helping people when he could.

“Jorge always gave it his all. When everyone would step back he’s the one who would always step up until the very end. Jorge would always take care of other people too. He was always sensitive to everybody’s needs and he would do it in a way that never hurt anyone’s feelings. That was the type of person jorge was.

According to the Dayton Police History Foundation, detecive Del Rio is Dayton’s longest-serving fallen officer. He dedicated 30 years and 8 months of his career to the police department.

Now, just days away from saying a final goodbye, Del Rio’s partner, friend and brother lifts up one final message, from himself and the community:

“Thank you for everything that you’ve done for the family and for Dayton,” he says.

Click here for information on the GoFundMe page created for the Del Rio family by the Dayton Fraternal Order of the Police.