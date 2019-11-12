Det. Del Rio receives touching tribute outside UD Arena

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – When the funeral was over, the crowd filed out of UD Arena, where Detective Jorge Del Rio was given a hero’s farewell.

Over the loudspeaker, a final dispatch call officially retired his badge, as his brothers and sisters in blue gave him one final salute.

A single horse with boots reversed in the stirrups was present, signifying that a warrior had fallen.

Del Rio’s closes colleagues served as pallbearers, and the flag that was laid on top of his casket was given to Jorge’s wife Kathy by Chief Richard Biehl.

Susan Busch, whose sister-in-law is one of Jorge’s daughters, said it means so much to the family to see how the community is showing support for the detective’s ultimate sacrifice.

“It’s deeply touching, it’s profoundly touching to see the dedication of these other men and women who are part of this community of law enforcement and are here to honor and remember him and support the family during this terrible difficult time,” she said.

