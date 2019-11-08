Community support ‘overwhelming’ for Del Rio family and Dayton Police

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As support continues to roll in for the family of fallen Detective Jorge Del Rio’s family and the Dayton Police Department, the Dayton Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police has set up two ways the community can help.

The Dayton FOP President, Jerry Dix, said this week has been one of the most difficult for him in his three decades of service.

“The ‘F’ in FOP stands for fraternity,” said Dix. “That is our number one thing, we have lost a brother. And not only has this organization lost a brother, but every police officer in this community, in this state and across this nation has lost one of the most outstanding people I have ever met in my 30-year career.”

Dayton detective and DEA Task Force member Jorge Del Rio succumbed to his injuries Thursday after he was shot in the line of duty Monday.

Dix and the Dayton chapter of FOP have since set up two ways the community can donate to their fundraising efforts.

Individuals can donate through a GoFundMe or the foundation account set up at Code Credit Union’s branch at 355 W. Monument Ave.

Dix said checks should be made out to the Dayton FOP 44 Foundation, with Detective Del Rio in the memo line.

They said every cent collected will support Del Rio’s family he leaves behind.

“Know that this FOP and every one of your brothers and sisters in this organization is behind you 100 percent,” Dix said his message to their family is. “We are going to carry you through this and we’re all going to get through this together.”

Dix said this week, officers may have heavy hearts but they are lacing up their boots, continuing their fight on crime in honor of the 30-year DPD veteran and their brother in blue.

“Jorge Del Rio touched a lot of lives in the law enforcement community, this community, the state community and across this country,” said Dix. “Jorge was an instrumental part in fighting the war on drugs and touched many lives.”

