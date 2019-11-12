City, state leaders reflect on Det. Del Rio’s legacy

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hundreds of people packed UD Arena Tuesday for the funeral of fallen Dayton Police Detective Jorge Del Rio. Several colleagues spoke about his service and dedication to his family and his community.

Through many tears and some laughter, the Dayton community honored a man recognized as one of the very best at what he did.

“No one has done more in the last several decades to keep drugs out of the Miami Valley than Jorge Del Rio,” said Governor Mike DeWine.

Mayor Nan Whaley added, “Each day, we ask our first responders to put their lives on the line, and each day you do.”

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. reflected on Del Rio’s professionalism and passion for his work:

“I will try to find the words,” said an emotional Chief Biehl. “He moved unhesitatingly toward danger and made the greatest sacrifice possible with a nobility for the law enforcement profession.”

After the service at UD Arena, Miami Valley residents lined the sidewalks of the community as a police procession carried Del Rio to a funeral home for a private service.

