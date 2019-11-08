Attorney prosecuting shooting suspects remembers murdered Dayton detective

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – “We should all pause and reflect that there’s no pleasure to be gained by these types of charges. It’s a tragedy all around,” said Vipal Patel, First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

Three men could face the death penalty in connection to Dayton police detective Jorge Del Rio’s shooting death. A judge decided Friday afternoon that Nathan Goddard, Lionel Combs and Cahke Cortner would remain in jail without bond pending their trial.

Patel who is prosecuting the three personally worked with Del Rio in the past.

“I’m not unique. Lots of people in this building including prosecutors in this office had the pleasure and honor of working with detective Del Rio,” said Patel.

Del Rio was one of Patel’s witnesses one his first trials when he started his job. On Thursday, he participated in the detective’s honor walk as he was taken to donate his organs.

“The halls were lined two rows deep and so the fact that law enforcement community is showing support in such actions, that tells me through their actions that it is very important,” said Patel.

This case not just important to get some sense of justice for officer Del Rio.

“But also in support of their family, friends and his colleagues who continue to do the great work that Detecive Del Rio was doing,” Patel said.

