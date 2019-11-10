Additional information on funeral services for Detective Del Rio released

DAYTON (WDTN)- Dayton Police have released additional information about the public viewing and funeral services for Detective Jorge Del Rio happening this week.

The viewing will be Monday, November 11, 2019 from 4:00-9:00 p.m. at the University of Dayton Arena.



The gates of the University of Dayton Arena parking lot will be open; however the doors to the arena will not open before 4 p.m.



The doors will close at 9 p.m., but anyone already inside the arena to pay their respects to Detective Del Rio will be able to do so.



The funeral services will be Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at the University of Dayton Arena.



The University of Dayton Arena Gate D parking lot will open to the public at 9:00 a.m with the general public entrance doors opening at 10:00 a.m.

Police are asking everyone attending arrive by 11:15 a.m. or earlier to avoid a delay in being seated before the memorial service begins.

The procession of law enforcement (only) vehicles begins at the conclusion of the funeral service.

