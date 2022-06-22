LIMA, Ohio (WDTN) — The deputy injured in yesterday’s shooting incident has been identified as 26-year-old Deputy Izak Ackerman.

A June 22 release from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office states, “Deputy Ackerman has been a valued member of this office since his hiring in September of 2018 and is currently assigned to the third shift Uniform Division. Deputy Ackerman underwent a successful surgery last evening at a Columbus area hospital and has since been discharged. Deputy Ackerman is off duty under medical leave at this time and will likely remain off duty during the course of the BCI investigation. We anticipate being able to release the name of the deceased suspect later this week.”

No further information is available at this time.

