DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Wednesday to provide an update on the deputy who was hit by a suspect in a stolen vehicle Tuesday night.

Sheriff Rob Streck identified the deputy who was hit as 25-year-old Michael Profitt. He and Deputy Jesse Walker tried to stop a suspect in a stolen vehicle Tuesday night at N. Dixie Dr. and Stop Eight Rd. in Harrison Township. Profitt noticed the suspect was going to try to drive away, so he brought his car around the front of the stolen vehicle and got out of his car. That is when the suspect ran into Profitt, throwing him onto the car. Profitt pulled out his gun and fired two shots, hitting the suspect twice. The suspect still drove away, leading deputies on a chase that ended on I-75 just north of the Miami County line.

The suspect is a woman in her 20s from Columbus. She is in the hospital recovering from two gunshot wounds in her right arm. She has not been charged with any crimes yet, so her identity will not be released until then.

Deputy Profitt is said to be ok. He was released from the hospital and is recovering at home. He suffered a major cut on his hand and arm.

The Dayton Police Department is now handling the criminal investigation which is standard practice in a deputy-involved shooting. Both Profitt and Walker were placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

Sheriff Streck said they are seeing an increase in reports of stolen vehicles and an increase in people not following orders.

“There seems to be a disregard when it comes to driving vehicles at this point, speed limits, the amount of car thefts that are occurring, whether it’s a car running outside warming up, whether it’s broken windows and hot wired, or whether it’s taken at gun point, those numbers are very high right now. Why it’s occurring, I don’t know, but it’s something we have to crack down on,” Streck said.