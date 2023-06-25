HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a reported shooting that ended with a truck crashing into a business.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to 4711 N. Main St. around 3:45 p.m. Sunday. They discovered people in a black SUV began shooting and chasing people in a black truck. The chase spanned several roads and ended when the black truck crashed into the Fresh Way on N. Main St. Deputies believe the people inside the truck got out and ran from the scene.

No one was hurt. The sheriff’s office is investigating.