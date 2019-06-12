Deputies investigate ‘suspicious death’ in Harrison Twp.

by: Kelly Stobie

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Deputies are investigating what they consider to be a “suspicious death” after a woman’s body was found Wednesday morning.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies found the body of 57-year-old MariKay Cable, of Harrison Township, in the 2200 block of Oneida Avenue.

The matter remains under investigation by the Special Investigations Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

No further details are available at this time.

