Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar stops in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar stopped by Wholly Grounds on Wayne Avenue as part of what she’s calling her “Swing State Swing”.

During her stop she spoke with Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, voters, and a survivor of the Oregon District shooting. Senator Klobuchar says she’ll continue fighting for stronger gun reform in Washington, including two background check expansion bills awaiting a vote in the senate.

“People want action. They don’t want to wait until the next mass shooting. They’re also aware of all the street violence that happens all the time, and these are common sense measures. These aren’t radical things.”

The latest polls show Senator Klobuchar in 8th place. Former Vice President Joe Biden is the frontrunner.

