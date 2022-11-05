Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three Democratic candidates running for office in Ohio are visiting the Montgomery County Board of Elections on Saturday.

According to a release, the Democratic nominee for Ohio Attorney General, Jeff Crossman, candidate for Secretary of State, Chelsea Clark and candidate for State Treasurer, Scott Schertzer, will gather on Saturday Nov. 5 at 9:30 a.m. at the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

The three candidates running for Ohio office will be speaking with voters at the early vote center in Dayton.

Other local Democratic leaders and volunteers will be at the event as well.