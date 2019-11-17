Del Rio family thanks community for support

DAYTON — Dayton Detective Jorge Del Rio’s family has issued a thank you letter to the community.

Del Rio died on Thursday, November 7th, three days after being shot while working with the drug task force. He was a 30-year police veteran.

In the letter, Del Rio’s family writes:

Thank you. Two simple words which we want to convey to the many people who held us up during this most difficult time.



The night that Jorge was mortally wounded, hundreds of law enforcement officers poured into the hospital concerned about his condition. There were some faces we knew, and many we didn’t. Thank you.



To the many organizations and the community at large who made donations of food and other gifts, including contributing to Jorge’s gofundme page, and to Tobias Funeral Home for your kindness, Thank you.



To the police departments and citizens from across the country who arrived at the tributes to pay their respects to Jorge, Thank you.



To those who lined the procession route in the freezing cold to support Jorge and our family, Thank you.



For every deed that has been done, large or small, for every thought and prayer meant to uplift us, Thank you.



We are so grateful to everyone who has reached out and shown up. So from the bottom of our broken hearts, THANK YOU.





