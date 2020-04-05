Defying recommendations from the governor and health officials, Monroe church again holds services

MONROE, Ohio (WDTN) – Solid Rock Church in Monroe continued to hold in-person services Sunday.

Religious groups are exempt from the state’s stay-at-home order, but the governor has asked churches to not hold services, saying it’s dangerous and ministers need to think about their congregations.

Earlier this week Monroe’s mayor wrote a letter to the Solid Rock pastors imploring them to stop holding services.

But in a Facebook post, church leaders said services will continue. They said new protocols are being put in place to ensure the health and safety of everyone.

Chuck Blair attends Solid Rock Church. He says, “That’s why I live in America. We have the freedom to do as we wish. I’m pretty healthy for a man my age and I’m not worried about it.”

In the post, the church also says they plan on holding some services outside to allow for more distance. Most churches throughout the state have canceled in-person service to protect the safety of worshippers.