Dedicated fan camps outside Fraze Fanfare ahead of ticket releases

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — This summer, Fraze Pavilion will be hosting several concerts and festivals, opening its doors to eager people after a year of changes due to COVID-19.

Fans like Becky Salyers have been camped outside Town and Country’s Shopping Center since Wednesday. Each day at 7:30 a.m. Salyers brings a lawn chair, books, crossword puzzles and determination to get concert tickets to her favorite bands.

“Foreigner, Styx, Shinedown, Hairball and Happy Together,” said Salyers. “I sit here all day when the mall closes I go out to my car…When the mall opens I’m back in here,” said Salyers.

Fraze Pavilion will be hosting 18 concerts this summer, and Salyers says camping out for tickets is something she’s been doing for years.

“I have sat out, way back when, at Hara Arena for wrestling tickets. … I enjoy getting down as low as I can get, and just having a good time.”

All the waiting, in hopes that Salyers gets the best tickets possible.

“I’ve been going to concerts for years. With not getting to go last year it just means that much more. Just knowing the enjoyment I’m gonna have when the concerts come,” said Salyers.

Tickets for Fraze Pavilion’s summer festivities will be available at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 5th.