Deadline approaching to renew driver’s license in Ohio

(WKBN) – If you have an expired Ohio driver’s license, you have until the end of the month to get it renewed. Your grace period ends December 1.
When the pandemic hit in March, the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles extended the expiration for licenses and vehicle registrations until the end of November.
You can renew your vehicle registration online but you need to go to a license bureau to renew your license. You can learn more about the federally compliant ID program on the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles website.
