Deadline approaching to renew driver’s license in Ohio

News

When the pandemic hit in March, the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles extended the expiration for licenses and vehicle registrations, but drivers are running out of time

by: WKBN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Ohio Compliant Drivers License.jpg

(WKBN) – If you have an expired Ohio driver’s license, you have until the end of the month to get it renewed. Your grace period ends December 1.

When the pandemic hit in March, the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles extended the expiration for licenses and vehicle registrations until the end of November.

You can renew your vehicle registration online but you need to go to a license bureau to renew your license. You can learn more about the federally compliant ID program on the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles website.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS