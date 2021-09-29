DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is sending a warning about an alarming increase in fake prescription pills that are made to look like drugs such as Oxycodone, Xanax, and Adderall.

“Many users are seeking out stronger products because they want the product or whatever feeling that provides for them,” said Dr. Kent Harshbarger, the Montgomery County Coroner.

So far this year more than 9.5 million counterfeit pills were seized by the DEA which is more than the last two years combined. They contain deadly substances like fentanyl and methamphetamines.

“Fentanyl is 100 times stronger than morphine, and then you get into some of the fentanyl analogs which are more deadly,” said Dr. Harshbarger said.

According to the Montgomery County overdose death dashboard, 260 overdose deaths have been reported so far this year.