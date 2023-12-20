DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Get your sweet tooth ready this festive season! Val’s Bakery Chefs Paige Woodie and Delaney Glenn visited Living Dayton on Wednesday featuring their signature make-your-own-cookie-tins and Peppermint Kiss Coldbrew!

With locally designed jewelry, various gifts and gift cards available, Val’s Bakery is much more than sweets and treats. Plus, they’re expanding! Val’s Bakery is moving to downtown Dayton on St. Clair Street, the old space where Twist Cupcakery used to be! They are celebrating their Grand Opening on January 13, 2024.



