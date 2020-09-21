Dayton’s Fire Blocks District welcomes first business tenant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The first business to open in Dayton’s Fire Blocks District is set to open it’s door to customers on Tuesday.

Salt Block Biscuit Company is a new downtown bakery and restaurant. The owner and head baker, Justin Mohler, has worked at several Dayton-area restaurants.

“It’s just an exciting moment to be part of the growing economy in Dayton,” Mohler said.

With deli-style items, and biscuits Salt Block is not your average bakery.

“We will offer a wide range of baked goods from cookies cakes cobblers, biscuits, and the biscuits will be presented in an open face biscuit sandwich form with ingredients sourced locally,” he said.

The owner of the Fire Blocks District said the opening is a big step in the investment and development of this area of Downtown Dayton.

“There’s really nothing more important to not just create jobs but also to create activity for the large employers and for everybody to come to and spend their money and create that e-commerce that we’re all looking for,” Alex Dorsey, the owner of the Fire Blocks District.