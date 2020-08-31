Dayton’s Fashion Food Truck Rally jumpstarts local businesses

"God put me in this position, I got laid off but He gave me another opportunity."

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– What started out as a nightmare, Dayton community members are trying to turn their community around in the pandemic. Nearly 40 businesses formed a Fashion Food Truck Rally and almost half was their first day opening.

“Well crazy part, I got laid off from my coaching job and then I said hey I’ll start a food truck,” said Bigby’s Owner Brandon McKiney. “I like to cook, I was cooking throughout the pandemic so now I can make some money off of it.”

Sunday’s Fashion Food Truck Rally opening is the first chapter being written for some, but most of the owners agreed, the fire behind their passion to keep thriving amidst the pandemic is burning.

“Actually Tae Winston who’s over this got me going and pushed me where I needed to be, I went in as a customer and came out a business owner,” said Mermaid Kisses LLC Owner Chinah Powell. “She pushed me, got me off my tail and I feel like everyone who’s an entrepreneur has been able to push their dreams a little more.”

Hundreds of neighbors, families and friends filled Dayton’s Welcome Stadium Sunday afternoon to give back to their own community, and it’s all thanks to one woman.

“A lot of these businesses here had to shut down because everything went crazy so maybe now they can get some of that money back and start feeling good about getting back out there,” said Fashion Food Truck Rally Organizer Tae Winston.

Winston has been hosting community give-back events for six years and encourages businesses to attack challenges head on. When Brandon lost his job due to the pandemic, he used it as an opportunity to grow.

“God put me in this position, I got laid off from my coaching job, one of my passions was coaching football, the other passion was cooking, so just went from one passion to another.” said McKinney.

According to event organizers, the rally was shut down an hour and half early by the Health Department for people not wearing face coverings. But, hopefully next year, they say they hope to continue their tradition.