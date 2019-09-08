Dayton, Youngstown in running to host October Democratic presidential debate

From left, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke participate in the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is a chance the cities of Youngstown or Dayton could host the October debate for the Democratic race for president.

Mahoning County Democratic Party Chair Joyce Kale-Pesta confirmed the host city has been narrowed to either Youngstown or Dayton.

She said if Youngstown is chosen, the debate would be held at either the Covelli Centre or Youngstown State.

Dave Betras, the former county party chair, said he could confirm Youngstown is in the mix.

The debate is scheduled for October 15 and 16 somewhere in Ohio.