DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman was killed in a Saturday morning shooting.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 30-year-old Tenisha Burdine of Dayton. The shooting happened Saturday morning on Vernon Drive near Lexington Avenue.
According to dispatchers, police arrived at the scene after reports of a shooting. There they found a woman dead. The suspect fled in a black SUV. Police are still searching for them.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week challenges community to help more than 3,800 homeless households
- Newest Oregon District mural is completed
- Dayton woman killed in shooting on Vernon Avenue
- Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 7,715 new cases, 14 new deaths
- ODOT to make improvements to Brent Spence Bridge during closure