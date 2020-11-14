Dayton woman killed in shooting on Vernon Avenue

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman was killed in a Saturday morning shooting.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 30-year-old Tenisha Burdine of Dayton. The shooting happened Saturday morning on Vernon Drive near Lexington Avenue.

According to dispatchers, police arrived at the scene after reports of a shooting. There they found a woman dead. The suspect fled in a black SUV. Police are still searching for them.